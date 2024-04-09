Natrona County Coroner Identifies 14-Year-Old Killed in Eastridge Mall Stabbing

The Natrona County Coroner's office with the Casper Police Department is investigating the incident that led to the death of Casper teenager on April 7, 2024, at the Eastridge Mall in Casper.

Natrona County Coroner James Whipps has identified the decedent as 14-year-old Robert Dean Maher Jr. of Casper. An autopsy has been conducted

and next of kin have been notified. The investigation is ongoing and further information surrounding the circumstances of the death will be released by the Casper Police

Department.

There is a GoFund Me organized for the victim's family to help cover funeral expenses.

GoFundMe photo GoFundMe photo loading...

The fundraiser organizer wrote: "We are trying to raise money to help cover the costs of his funeral expenses. He has left behind his dad Robert, his mom Mary and his 3 brothers. He was an amazing son, brother, friend and teammate! Bobby loved his family and was not only an amazing kid in school but in general. He had such an amazing passion for playing basketball. We are heartbroken and will never be the same without him. Any help will be greatly appreciated by his family."

READ MORE: Juvenile Dead After Casper Mall Stabbing