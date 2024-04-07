Juvenile Dead After Casper Mall Stabbing

An incident at the Eastridge Mall in Casper involving mulitple juveniles led to one juvenile being transported to Banner Wyoming Medical Center.

The victim succumbed to his injuries, per a Casper Police Department Public Information Officer.

They have multiple suspects being interviewed and will provide more information as the investigation continues.

Right now there are not many details surrounding the case, but we will update this when more information becomes available.

