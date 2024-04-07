Juvenile Dead After Casper Mall Stabbing
An incident at the Eastridge Mall in Casper involving mulitple juveniles led to one juvenile being transported to Banner Wyoming Medical Center.
The victim succumbed to his injuries, per a Casper Police Department Public Information Officer.
They have multiple suspects being interviewed and will provide more information as the investigation continues.
Right now there are not many details surrounding the case, but we will update this when more information becomes available.
Wyoming National Guard Fights Fire in Laramie County
March 2024
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore
Wyoming Cold Cases
Wyoming law enforcement agencies are working cooperatively on unsolved cases located throughout the State of Wyoming. A brief summary of each case and unsolved homicide case is provided. Anyone with information regarding any of these cases is urged to contact the law enforcement agency of jurisdiction or the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.
NOTE: This does not include all Missing Persons Cases. These are cases the DCI has classified as "cold." For a full list of missing persons, please see the DCI's website.
Anyone with information regarding the following cases is requested to call the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation at (307) 777-7181.
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore