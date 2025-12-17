The Natrona County Board of Commissioners has selected its leadership for the upcoming year, naming Commissioner Jim Milne as chair and Commissioner Casey Coates as vice chair. The announcement came during Tuesday’s meeting, following a straw poll conducted in executive session.

Milne brings years of experience to the role. He’s a Natrona County native, with a background in law enforcement and the oilfield industry, and has served on multiple county boards and committees, including as a liaison to the Central Wyoming Fair Board and the Amoco Reuse Agreement Joint Powers Board.

Colleagues on the commission have praised Milne’s experience and steady hand. Commissioner Dallas Laird described him as bringing seniority and practical experience to the leadership position, while noting Coates’ energy and fresh perspective as vice chair.

Milne’s first action as chair included resigning from the Natrona County Parks Board, following legal advice regarding potential conflicts of interest. Earlier in the meeting, Commissioner Peter Nicolaysen had also stepped down from the parks board, citing similar concerns. The county is now accepting applications to fill these vacancies, with interviews expected soon.

Observers say Milne is likely to emphasize efficiency, practical governance, and stronger coordination between county boards and community organizations. His background in public safety and industry suggests he will prioritize operational effectiveness, fiscal responsibility, and economic development as he leads the commission in the year ahead.

We’ll continue to follow the board’s work and the initiatives Milne puts forward as chair of Natrona County.

