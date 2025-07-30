Natrona County Arrest Log (07/28/25 – 07/30/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Misty Ramsey, 37 - Serve Jail Time
Crystal Collier, 40 - Serve Jail Time
Brandon Milhalik, 37 - District Court Bench Warrant
Charles Martin, 37 - Criminal Warrant
Bryan Martinez Lopez, 29 - Immigration Hold
Aaron Harmon, 48 - Domest Battery - 3rd or Subsequent
Theodore Bell, 43 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest/Interference
Wesley Brown, 43 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Emily Gallegos, 50 - Failure to Appear X2, Failure to Comply
Michael Green, 45 - Criminal Warrant, Hold for Probation and Parole
Dustin Giron, 27 - Domestic Battery - 1st, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck
Thomas Brown, 53 - Failure to Appear X2
James Mullen, 60 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, No Registration, Turn at Intersection, Insurance, Possession - Plant
