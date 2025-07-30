Natrona County Arrest Log (07/28/25 – 07/30/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Misty Ramsey, 37 - Serve Jail Time

Crystal Collier, 40 - Serve Jail Time

Brandon Milhalik, 37 - District Court Bench Warrant

Charles Martin, 37 - Criminal Warrant

Bryan Martinez Lopez, 29 - Immigration Hold

Aaron Harmon, 48 - Domest Battery - 3rd or Subsequent

Theodore Bell, 43 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest/Interference

Wesley Brown, 43 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Emily Gallegos, 50 - Failure to Appear X2, Failure to Comply

Michael Green, 45 - Criminal Warrant, Hold for Probation and Parole

Dustin Giron, 27 - Domestic Battery - 1st, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck

Thomas Brown, 53 - Failure to Appear X2

James Mullen, 60 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, No Registration, Turn at Intersection, Insurance, Possession - Plant

Thinking About Dry July? Here are 6 Tips for Success Compared to other states, Wyoming has the 2nd worst alcohol related death rate. Further, it is the second worst state for drunk driving after Montana. The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism has put together some helpful tips for people who are considering taking a break from drinking to examine their relationship with alcohol. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM

College National Finals Rodeo-Saturday College National Finals Rodeo-Saturday Gallery Credit: Frank Gambino

7 Common Types of Contraband Found in Prisons Items that can pose a risk to the prison environment or threaten the security of the facility. This can include illegal items that can cause harm (e.g., drugs and weapons) or items that are prohibited within the secure area of the facility (e.g., cell phones). Individuals convicted in the federal system of providing or possessing contraband in prison are punished accordingly.

Source: United States Sentencing Commission, Special Edition: Quick Facts.

See more at www.ussc.gov. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM