Natrona County Arrest Log (5/11/22 – 5/16/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Jeffrey Alcala -- DWUI, Driving Under Suspension
- Nathan Brown -- Drive Without Interlock Device 1st Offense
- Loral Combe -- Interfere with Peace Officer
- Lillian Cook-Starkey -- Liquor Law-Minors in Possession/Public I, Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Travis Dangler -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Kimberly Duran -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Perry Fast Wolf -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Open Container Alcohol/Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense, Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, DWUS
- Henry Goggles -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Nicholas Helton -- Aggravated Assault and Battery, Property Destruction: $1000 or More
- Noelia Herrera-Mares -- District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Comply
- Jeremiah Kemme -- DWUI
- Leanna LaFleur -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Austin Martin -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Shade Meacham -- Serve Jail Time
- Forrest Moore -- Serve Jail Time
- Herman Moss -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency x2
- Jesse Mostaert -- Theft - $1000 or More, Property Destruction: $1000 or More, Criminal Trespass
- Latisha Ohlrogge -- Hold for Other Agency
- Deandre Phillips -- District Court Bench Warrant x2, Fail to Comply
- DeAngela Picek -- Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device 1st Offense
- Shane Phelps -- Fail to Appear
- Rico Renfro -- Disturbing the Peace-Acts in a violent/t
- Carl Rogers -- Fail to Comply
- Djynn Sady -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Marijuana-Possession, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F
- Tonia Stanley -- Criminal Warrant
- Bruce Sterling -- Fail to Comply
- Carolyn Stice -- Controlled Substance Possession x2, Interference with Peace Officer, County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Fail to Appear, Criminal Warrant, Fail to Appear
- Brittney Towe -- Domestic battery
- Randy Weber -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Shelley Woodfield -- Fail to Comply
