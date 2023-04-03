Natrona County Arrest Log (4/1/23 – 4/3/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Kristopher Boyce, 19 — Public intoxication, criminal warrant.

Benigno Bravo-Sanchez, 39 — Immigration hold.

Ronald Benally, 51 — Public intoxication, open container - possess/dispense in open.

Jace Brown, 25 — Interfere with a peace officer, drive vehicle within single lane, driving under the influence - alcohol - 0.08% or more, open container of alcohol in a moving vehicle - first offense.

Alyssa Duran, 22 — Fail to comply, fail to appear.

Charles Frye, 33 — Criminal bench warrant.

Benjamin Griffith, 54 — Fail to comply.

Gage Hardwick, 31 — Aggravated assault and battery, aggravated robbery - inflict bodily injury, robbery - inflict bodily injury, theft - $1,000 or more, reckless driving, driving under the influence - alcohol - 0.08% - third offense in 10 years.

Christopher Hicks, 35 — Criminal warrant.

Franklin Lanier, 52 — Public intoxication.

Michael Little bird, 23 — Fail to comply, open container - possess/dispense in open.

Tasha Meacham, 45 — Hold for probation and parole.

Cabot Peden, 54 — Serving weekends.

Kelly Reyes, 39 — Seatbelt violation, resisting arrest.

Levi Zitterkopf, 26 — Domestic battery - first offense.

