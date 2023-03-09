Natrona County Arrest Log (3/8/23 – 3/9/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Kevin Aldrich, 71 -- Courtesy hold for other agency.

Jessica Anderson, 25 -- Possess controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Michelle Burke, 52 -- Public intoxication.

Michael Cornett, 43 -- Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary.

Dalton Griswold, 30 -- Fail to comply.

Sarah Groth, 38 -- Fail to comply.

Veronica Hancock, 39 -- Serve jail time.

Shannon Ingram, 42 -- Courtesy hold for other agency.

Dona Jacobs, 37 -- Hold for probation and parole, interfere with a peace officer, posses controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Thomas Mcclure, 38 -- Bond revocation.

Renard Nelson, 41 -- Driving under the influence - alcohol - 0.08% or more, possess controlled substance - plant - 3 ounces or less.

Michael Oldaker, 51 -- Serve jail time.

James Skinner, 37 -- Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary.

Donald Smith, 59 -- Public intoxication, open container - possess/dispense.

Malachy Springer, 19 -- Hold for probation and parole, possess controlled substance - powder or crystal, possess controlled substance - pill or cap.

Patrick Story, 40 -- County warrant/hold for agency, drive while license suspended/revoked, drive without interlock device - first offense, open container in moving vehicle - first offense, possess controlled substance - powder or crystal, possess controlled substance - plant - 3 ounces or less.

