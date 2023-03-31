Natrona County Arrest Log (3/30/23 – 3/31/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Daniel Burgess, 41 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Cecillia Clason, 40 -- National Crime Information Center hit, theft - $1,000 or more, interference with a peace officer, theft - under $1,000.

Elizabeth Cook, 39 -- Courtesy hold for other agency.

Kenneth Doerge, 44 -- Possess controlled substance - powder or crystal (x2), domestic battery - third or subsequent offense.

Erin Gehrer, 27 -- Theft - $1,000 or more, theft - under $1,000, flee or attempt to elude police, National Crime Information Center hit.

Wayne Knofel, 62 -- Drive while license canceled/suspended, compulsory auto insurance - first offense, drive without interlock device - first offense.

Kelby Lehey, 22 -- Possess controlled substance - plant - 3 ounces or less, possess controlled substance - powder or crystal, interfere with a peace officer.

Cruz Pacheco-Garcia, 43 -- Immigration hold.

Tyler Pearson, 27 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Sarah Sjol, 35 -- Possess controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Ashley Workman, 26 -- Criminal warrant.

