Natrona County Arrest Log (3/24/23 – 3/27/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Shawn Antelope, 29 -- Trespassing.

Angela Boroz, 46 -- Serving weekends.

Robert Byers, 43 -- Hold for Casper Municipal Court.

William Clark, 27 -- Parole revocation.

Byron Drake, 43 -- Possess controlled substance - pill or cap - 3 grams.

Austin Falk, 29 -- Drive without interlock device - first offense, drive while license canceled/suspended.

Darin Gaffield, 37 -- Possess controlled substance - Schedule I, II or III.

Tyler Gomez, 24 -- Fail to appear, possess controlled substance - powder or crystal, possess controlled substance - pill or cap - 3 grams.

Victoria Gonzales, 48 -- Criminal warrant.

Nicholas Herman, 22 -- Hold for Casper Re-Entry Center.

Megann Holzer, 26 -- Parole revocation, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession (x2).

Brandon Johnson, 26 -- Fail to comply.

Jeffrey Kerr, 37 -- Fail to comply, possess controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Jordon Knox, 44 -- Fail to appear.

Michael Little Bird, 23 -- Public intoxication, marijuana - possession.

Nathan Means, 49 -- Fail to comply.

Isaiah Montiano-Like, 24 -- Possess controlled substance - powder or crystal, driving under the influence - alcohol - 0.08% or more.

Nicholas Muije, 32 -- Driving while license suspended/revoked, insurance violation - no current liability, registration motor vehicle - improper display.

Lucas Nelson, 42 -- Possess controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Blaine Nielsen, 53 -- Driving while under the influence - first or second offense within 10 years.

Shielyn Perea, 39 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Justin Pope, 26 -- Fail to appear.

Nicolle Poucher, 31 -- Theft - under $1,000, possess controlled substance - pill or cap - 3 grams.

Claudio Ramirez, 18 -- Possess controlled substance - plant - 3 ounces or less; possess controlled substance - Schedule I, II or III; seat belt: driver.

Lyra Rinkenberger, 32 -- Driving under the influence - alcohol - 0.08% or more, fail to provide proof of liability insurance, drive vehicle within single lane.

Timothy Sadler, 56 -- Public intoxication, open container - possess/dispense in open.

Tracy Shelley, 38 -- Fail to comply, fail to appear.

Tyler Sims, 30 -- Criminal warrant, district court bench warrant (x2), possess controlled substance - powder or crystal, possess controlled substance - pill or cap - 3 grams.

Ronald Warner, 58 -- Public intoxication.

John Weathers, 39 -- Driving while under the influence, driving under suspension.

Christopher White, 35 -- Fail to appear.

Shelley Woodfield, 42 -- Fail to comply, fail to appear.

Russell Yeik, 46 -- Fail to appear.

Kostantino Zacharakis, 35 -- Fail to appear.

