Natrona County Arrest Log (3/2/23 – 3/6/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Kimberly Benoit, 55 -- Driving while under the influence - first or second offense within 10 years, contempt of court rule 42 (Municipal Court).

Kenneth Blakeney, 44 -- Domestic battery - first offense.

Julius Brown, 35 -- Manufacture or deliver methamphetamine or narcotic controlled substance (x2).

Malika Brown, 31 -- Trespassing, shoplifting.

Marcus Brown, 44 -- Public intoxication.

Levi Chancellor, 28 -- Courtesy hold for other agency.

Marque Chavez, 34 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Sierra Chavez, 28 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Victor Cloninger, 46 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Dawaney Douglas, 18 -- Trespassing, disturbing the peace.

Brittny French, 32 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Angelia Hall, 59 -- Resisting arrest, disturbing the peace.

Leonard Harris III, 22 -- Driving while under the influence.

David Henricks, 18 -- Serve jail time.

Frank Hoffman, 63 -- Fail to comply.

Amanda Horton, 18 -- Serve jail time.

Clinton Ide, 31 -- Serve jail time.

Austin Ideen, 28 -- Contract hold.

Reginald Jones, 38 -- National Crime Information Center hit, possess controlled substance - powder or crystal (x2).

Jesse Knight, 57 -- Courtesy hold for other agency.

Aidan Madsen, 27 -- Serve jail time.

Daniel Marin-Lewis, 25 -- Possess controlled substance - pill or cap - 3 grams, possess controlled substance - powder or crystal, possess controlled substance - plant - 3 ounces or less.

Katelynn Menard, 28 -- Driving while license suspended/revoked, resisting arrest.

John Molnar, 50 -- Fail to comply.

Ryan Myron, 38 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Jossue Ojeda, 42 -- Open container alcohol in a moving vehicle - first offense, drive vehicle within single lane, driving under the influence - alcohol - 0.08% or more.

Peyton Owens, 22 -- Fail to comply, criminal warrant.

Duey Palmer, 20 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Nathan Parker, 29 -- Courtesy hold for other agency.

Justine Quiver, 27 -- Driving under the influence - alcohol - 0.08% or more, open container of alcohol in a moving vehicle - first offense, drive while license canceled/suspended.

Aiden Runyan, 19 -- Domestic battery.

Shane Scheid, 41 -- County warrant/hold for agency.

Kevin Skaj, 33 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Flinton Smith, 44 -- Driving while under the influence - first or second offense within 10 years, improper lane usage, run red light.

James Thorpe, 34 -- Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary.

Jarrett Vargas, 33 -- Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary.

Jeffery Wilson, 26 -- Courtesy hold for other agency.

Paul Wilson, 57 -- Fail to appear.

Ace Wolfe, 32 -- Controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, hold for probation and parole.

