Natrona County Arrest Log (3/20/23 – 3/21/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Andrew Barrett, 37 -- Domestic battery - first offense.

Ramiro Borunda 23 -- Contract hold.

Stacy Clark, 45 -- Possess controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Amber Garcia, 36 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Ronald Hanson, 48 -- District court bench warrant, fail to appear.

Andrew Haug, 26 -- Serve jail time.

Timothy Jones-Miller, 35 -- Public intoxication, resisting arrest.

Delissa Klasinski, 47 -- Driving while under the influence - alcohol greater than 0.08% - fourth offense within 10 years, drive vehicle within single lane.

Bradley Romero, 31 -- Assault and battery, disturbing the peace.

Savanna Sylvester, 34 -- Fail to comply.

Colton Wagner, 27 -- Trespassing.

Angela Woods, 39 -- County warrant/hold for agency.

