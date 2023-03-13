Natrona County Arrest Log (3/10/23 – 3/13/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Andrew Barrett, 37 -- Public intoxication.

Danny Bouissey, 36 -- Open container of alcohol in a moving vehicle - first offense, drive while license canceled/suspended, drive without interlock device - first offense, vehicle construction - speed zone, driving under the influence - alcohol - greater than 0.08% - fourth offense within 10 years.

Michael Brockmeier, 39 -- Public intoxication, resisting arrest.

Loren Drinkwalter, 29 -- Driving under the influence - alcohol - equal or greater than 0.08% - fourth offense within 10 years, flee or attempt to elude police.

Carrisa Eaton, 31 -- Fail to comply.

Denver Eaton, 35 -- Fail to comply.

Allen Ekberg, 59 -- Fail to comply.

Peyton Goetz, 18 -- Serve jail time.

David Gray, 33 -- Criminal warrant.

Dakota Jenkins, 25 -- Escape - felony conviction, hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary.

Stephen Koch, 44 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Keith Kuder, 39 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Skylar Larson, 35 -- Driving while under the influence - first or second offense within 10 years.

Tia Lawrence, 53 -- Criminal warrant.

Jay Dee Lindstrom, 48 -- Public intoxication.

Jameson McDaniel, 21 -- Driving while under the influence - first or second offense within 10 years, open container - possess/consume in a vehicle.

Kristina Mitchell, 28 -- Driving under the influence, speeding.

Tomi Monear, 37 -- Hold for circuit court.

Joseph Montoya, 49 -- Flee or attempt to elude police, possess controlled substance - powder or crystal, drive while license canceled/suspended.

James Murphy, 37 -- Driving while under the influence - first or second offense within 10 years.

Eduardo Murrillo Landers, 37 -- Driving under the influence - alcohol - 0.08% or more.

Cruz Peters, 34 -- Hold for probation and parole.

As'sher Pettry, 21 -- Hold for probation and parole, criminal bench warrant.

Mathew Pickett, 29 -- Possess controlled substance - powder or crystal, possess controlled substance - plant - 3 ounces or less.

Ivan Ramirez, 23 -- Driving while under the influence - first or second offense within 10 years, resisting arrest, open container - possess/consume in a vehicle.

Richart Ravert, 61 --- Fail to comply, possess controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Jeremy Rogers, 33 -- Assault and battery (x2), trespassing, disturbing the peace.

Colin Rundell, 31 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Michael Ryffel, 52 -- Public intoxication.

Nathan Schraeder, 26 -- Assault and battery, trespassing.

Christopher Thomas, 26 -- Driving while under the influence - first or second offense within 10 years, insurance violation - no current liability, contempt of court rule 42 (Municipal Court).

Janis Thomas, 74 -- Serving weekends.

Whitney Turnsplenty, 32 -- Fail to appear, speeding, driving while license suspended/revoked, seatbelt violation - driver/child, insurance violation - no current liability.

Dylan Weaver, 27 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Johnathon Wentz, 27 -- Domestic battery - first offense, interfere with emergency calls.

Kindle West, 43 -- Criminal bench warrant, district court bench warrant.

Joel Wilson, 39 -- Fail to appear, possess controlled substance - LSD - 0.3 grams.

Ashley Workman, 26 -- Possess controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Sean Wright, 33 -- District court bench warrant, fail to comply, National Crime Information Center hit.

Mary Ellen Yates, 26 -- Domestic battery - first offense.

