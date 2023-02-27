Natrona County Arrest Log (2/24/23 – 2/27/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Tyler Allemand, 39 -- Fail to appear.

Colbie Abreu, 18 -- Domestic battery - first offense.

Kenneth Blakeney, 44 -- Domestic battery - first offense.

John Buck, 44 -- Criminal warrant.

Joshua Case, 39 -- District court bench warrant (x2).

Harley Davis, 32 -- Fail to comply.

Austin Dueland, 18 -- Driving while under the influence - first or second offense within 10 years, liquor law - minor possesses alcohol, open container - possess/consume, insurance violation - no current liability.

Antonio Escareno Lepe, 46 -- Public intoxication.

Kiley Fournier, 30 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Zachary Garriott, 26 -- Serve jail time.

Robert Goodwine, 50 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Joseph Herrera, 41 -- Driving while license suspended/revoked, seatbelt violation - passenger over 12.

Thomas Jackson, 48 -- Assault and battery, disturbing the peace.

LaDonna Longtine, 41 -- Domestic battery - first offense, aggravated assault and battery.

Cristie Love, 46 -- Trespassing.

Matthew Maczuga, 29 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Michael Malloy, 40 -- Fail to comply.

Cathy Manning, 61 -- Fail to comply.

Denise Moser, 18 -- Domestic battery - first offense.

Gregory Norsworthy, 69 -- Driving under the influence - alcohol - 0.08% or more.

Tiffany Quiroz, 37 -- Fail to appear.

Jacob Reeves, 28 -- Interfere with a peace officer, criminal trespass.

Logan Sandoval, 18 -- Serve jail time.

Cesar Tadeo-Castro, 25 -- Criminal warrant, immigration hold.

Brandon Washington, 29 -- Bond revocation, fail to appear.

Andrea Witman, 40 -- Driving under the influence - alcohol - 0.08% or more, drive without interlock device - first offense.

Guy in the Chair: A Look Inside the Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center For the Casper Police Department and every other first responder agency, there is the Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center. They are this town's 'Guy in the Chair,' taking calls, directing traffic and, quite literally, saving lives.