Natrona County Arrest Log (01/07/26–01/08/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

John Gallaway, 41 - Serve Jail Time

Johny Fields, 44 - District Court Bench Warrant

Blake Davis, 43 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Talcon Patik, 48 - Serve Jail Time

Somboune Virachak, 41 - Immigration Hold

Hokashina Fast Horse, 39 - Domestic Battery - 1st

Everta Jose Orozco-Borje, 25 - Immigration Hold

Thalia Trinidad-Jiminez, 23 - Immigration Hold

Dennis Kay, 38 - DWUI, Insurance Violation, Leave the Scene of an Accident

Jammie Cooper, 60 - DWUI, Resisting Arrest

Kevin Gonzalez-Alvia, 32 - DUI, Immigration Hold, Interference

Kurtis Trujillo, 29 - Fail to Appear

Kaden Weinrich, 21 - Fail to Comply

