Natrona County Arrest Log (01/07/26–01/08/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
John Gallaway, 41 - Serve Jail Time
Johny Fields, 44 - District Court Bench Warrant
Blake Davis, 43 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Talcon Patik, 48 - Serve Jail Time
Somboune Virachak, 41 - Immigration Hold
Hokashina Fast Horse, 39 - Domestic Battery - 1st
Everta Jose Orozco-Borje, 25 - Immigration Hold
Thalia Trinidad-Jiminez, 23 - Immigration Hold
Dennis Kay, 38 - DWUI, Insurance Violation, Leave the Scene of an Accident
Jammie Cooper, 60 - DWUI, Resisting Arrest
Kevin Gonzalez-Alvia, 32 - DUI, Immigration Hold, Interference
Kurtis Trujillo, 29 - Fail to Appear
Kaden Weinrich, 21 - Fail to Comply
