Natrona County Arrest Log (2/17/23 – 2/21/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Cherica Apodaca, 43 -- Fail to comply.

Andrew Barrett, 37 -- Use controlled substance - Schedule I, II or III; breach of peace.

Shane Cook, 47 -- Serve jail time.

Travis Dangler, 34 -- Marijuana possession, fail to comply.

Kaden Daniels, 25 -- Serve jail time.

Kevin Deschneau, 34 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Raelee Elkins, 25 -- Fail to appear.

Samuel Enemy-Hunter, 45 -- Courtesy hold for other agency.

Gerldine England, 41 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Hokashina Fast Horse, 36 -- Domestic battery - first offense, interfere with a peace officer.

Joseph Forkell, 23 -- Criminal warrant.

Zachary Foster, 40 -- Criminal warrant.

Peyton Goetz, 18 -- Serve jail time.

Glenda Gotcher, 51 -- Public intoxication.

Joshua Haworth, 32 -- District court bench warrant, bond revocation.

Devin Houser, 23 -- Driving while under the influence - first or second offense within 10 years.

Thomas Knapp, 42 -- County warrant/hold for agency, driving while license suspended/revoked.

Jacob Kraker, 36 -- Driving while under the influence - first or second offense within 10 years, open container - possess/consume in a vehicle, fail to grant the right of way - yield sign - yield to approaching traffic, seatbelt violation - driver/child.

Jay Dee Lindstrom, 48 -- Fail to appear.

Christopher Lutonsky, 42 -- Fail to comply.

Gavin Maldonado, 51 -- Courtesy hold for other agency.

Sonny Nicholson, 47 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Christopher Noah, 29 -- Fail to comply, fail to appear.

Brendan Pellman, 24 -- Fail to appear, fail to comply.

Roger Peters, 62 -- Possess controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Frankie Rinker, 72 -- Driving while license suspended.

Paul Rodriguez, 63 -- Driving under the influence: alcohol - greater than 0.08% - third offense in 10 years, stop lamps, signal required 100 feet before turn, possess controlled substance - 3 ounces or less, alter or mutilate license plates, valid driver's license.

Reece Russell, 28 -- Fail to comply.

Robert Sale, 73 -- Serve jail time.

Aaron Shaffer, 27 -- Driving while under the influence, no insurance, hit and run - attended vehicle/property.

Travis Shreve, 24 -- Fail to appear.

Clarence Sifore, 54 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Stephen Swingle, 44 -- Possess controlled substance - powder or crystal, manufacture or deliver methamphetamine or narcotic controlled substance, electric flashing turn signal lamps, no registration and improper display.

Damon Underwood, 24 -- Damage/destroy property, public intoxication.

Connor Ward -- Serve jail time.

Dillon Whitlock, 27 -- Driving under the influence - alcohol - 0.08% or more, drive while license canceled/suspended.

Sharon Wykoff, 26 -- Courtesy hold for other agency.

