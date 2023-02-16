Natrona County Arrest Log (2/15/23 – 2/16/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jason Blackley, 41 -- Possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal, drive while license canceled/suspended, compulsory auto insurance - first offense.

Kiley Fournier, 30 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Nicholas Goodman, 41 -- Prostitution.

William Miller, 40 -- Serve jail time.

Ashley Morones, 35 -- Possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal, possession of a controlled substance - plant - 3 ounces or less, conspire to commit misdemeanor, promote prostitution.

Dshawn Rhodes, 33 -- Promote prostitution, conspiracy, drive while license suspended - second offense, possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal, criminal bench warrant, fail to appear.

Coretta Rodabaugh, 42 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Joshua Schultz, 31 -- Driving under the influence: controlled substance - first offense within 10 years, drive vehicle within single lane, failure to display valid license plates, compulsory auto insurance - first offense.

Christopher White, 35 -- Hold for probation and parole.

