Natrona County Arrest Log (2/10/23 – 2/13/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

James Baker, 29 -- County warrant/hold for agency (x2), resisting arrest.

Natasha Bia, 32 -- Fail to appear.

James Boles, 55 -- Possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Bruce Bricker, 49 -- Driving under the influence - alcohol - greater than 0.08%.

Robert Byers, 43 -- Public intoxication, resisting arrest.

Dylan Cochran, 24 -- Driving under the influence - alcohol - 0.08% or more, possession of a controlled substance - plant - 3 ounces or less, possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Seth Cook, 27 -- Burglary - building, theft - $1,000 or more (x2), possess burglar's tools, hold for probation and parole, criminal warrant (x3), possession of a controlled substance - plant - 3 ounces or less (x2), false written statement to pawnbroker.

Jeremiah Couch, 41 -- Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary.

Caleb Hart, 26 -- Driving while under the influence - first or second offense within 10 years.

Joshua Hoyer, 32 -- Criminal warrant, possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Dustin Kennedy, 37 -- Fail to appear.

Jacob Kraker, 36 -- Driving while under the influence - first or second offense within 10 years.

Ashley Mabbitt, 25 -- Fail to comply (x2), fail to appear (x2).

Reed Maser, 26 -- Trespassing, marijuana - possession.

Aftin Matthews, 22 -- Fail to comply, fail to appear, driving while under the influence - first or second offense within 10 years, driving while license suspended/revoked (x2), resisting arrest.

Kateland McKim, 30 -- Family Violence Protection Act assault.

Armando Mora, 52 -- Driving while under the influence - first or second offense within 10 years, open container - possess/consume, insurance violation - no current liability, failure to grant the right of way for emergency vehicle.

Brenda Noland, 63 -- Marijuna - possession, fail to comply.

Ryan Ryberg, 19 -- Criminal warrant.

James Samons, 41 -- Fail to comply.

Dominique Sanford, 28 -- National Crime Information Center hit (x2).

Donald Smith, 59 -- Trespassing.

Tera Weir, 43 -- Violate protection order.

Charlette Whiteman Bearing, 45 -- Public intoxication.

April Wilson, 45 -- Public intoxication.

Lanny Wilson, 27 -- Disorderly conduct.

Amanda Yost, 31 -- Fail to comply, fail to appear.

Katlynn Zimmerman, 26 -- Public intoxication.

