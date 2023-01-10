Natrona County Arrest Log (1/9/23 – 1/10/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Kyle Auman, 23 -- Fail to comply.

Lisa Baker, 53 -- Possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal, take controlled substance or liquid into jail.

Amy Charley, 31 -- Hold for Casper Municipal Court.

Kati Cochran, 28 -- Fail to appear.

Kaitlyn Cochran, 32 -- Possession of a controlled substance (x2), possession of a controlled substance - pill or cap, take controlled substance or liquid into jail.

Myron Francisco, 40 -- Serve jail time.

Kirk Hopkins, 46 -- Domestic battery - first offense.

Abigail Neubert, 32 -- Bond revocation.

Austin Peavler, 38 -- Contract hold.

Todd Rouse, 42 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Kayelee Thomas, 33 -- Hold for Casper Re-entry Center.

Ebon Wolf, 29 -- Bond revocation.

Ashley Ziler-Bighead, 33 -- Possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Guy in the Chair: A Look Inside the Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center For the Casper Police Department and every other first responder agency, there is the Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center. They are this town's 'Guy in the Chair,' taking calls, directing traffic and, quite literally, saving lives.