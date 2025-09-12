Natrona County Arrest Log (09/10/25 – 09/12/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Alexandrea Dannels, 30 - Hold for WWC
Jose Maldono-Garia, 27 - Immigration Hold
Rafael Garcia-Maldonado, 20 - Immigration Hold
Jamie Ryberg, 49 - Fail to Comply
Paul Miller, 35 - Hold for WSP
Antonnio Sorano-Giron, 38 - Immigration Hold
Izabelle Wogan, 18 - Theft - $1,000 or More
Gavin Cleaver, 19 - Failure to Appear
Travis Schaub, 54 - Failure to Appear
Shawn Nash, 45 - Prowler, Public Intoxication
Guy Lucero, 62 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
Jennifer Shakespeare, 40 - Public Intoxication
Michael Powers, 38 - DUI: Alcohol
Dustin Rogers, 47 - Failure to Comply
