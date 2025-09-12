Natrona County Arrest Log (09/10/25 – 09/12/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Alexandrea Dannels, 30 - Hold for WWC

Jose Maldono-Garia, 27 - Immigration Hold

Rafael Garcia-Maldonado, 20 - Immigration Hold

Jamie Ryberg, 49 - Fail to Comply

Paul Miller, 35 - Hold for WSP

Antonnio Sorano-Giron, 38 - Immigration Hold

Izabelle Wogan, 18 - Theft - $1,000 or More

Gavin Cleaver, 19 - Failure to Appear

Travis Schaub, 54 - Failure to Appear

Shawn Nash, 45 - Prowler, Public Intoxication

Guy Lucero, 62 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Jennifer Shakespeare, 40 - Public Intoxication

Michael Powers, 38 - DUI: Alcohol

Dustin Rogers, 47 - Failure to Comply

