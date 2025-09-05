Natrona County Arrest Log (09/03/25 – 09/05/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Juan Tenopala60 - -Garcia, 26 - Immigration Hold

Austin Lawrence, 28 - Failure to Comply

Berrett Fowler, 18 - Criminal Warrant

Martin Harris, 60 - Public Intoxication, County Warrant/Hold

Patricia Patten, 37 - Use Controlled Substance SC I, II or III

Keela Cooper, 36 - Serve Jail Time

Zebediah Van Sweden, 24 - Serve Jail Time

Liberty Means, 26 - Failure to Comply

Joshua Meinholz, 42 - Courtesy Hold

Kenneth Hart, 49 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Michael Bender, 30 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Levi Wirtala, 42 - Failure to Comply

Amanda SixFeathers, 34 - County Warrant/Hold X3, Failure to Comply

Ronald Beverly, 27 - Criminal Trespass, Property Destruction: $1,000 or More, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Sean McIntosh, 24 - Serve Jail Time

