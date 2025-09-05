Natrona County Arrest Log (09/03/25 – 09/05/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Juan Tenopala60 - -Garcia, 26 - Immigration Hold
Austin Lawrence, 28 - Failure to Comply
Berrett Fowler, 18 - Criminal Warrant
Martin Harris, 60 - Public Intoxication, County Warrant/Hold
Patricia Patten, 37 - Use Controlled Substance SC I, II or III
Keela Cooper, 36 - Serve Jail Time
Zebediah Van Sweden, 24 - Serve Jail Time
Liberty Means, 26 - Failure to Comply
Joshua Meinholz, 42 - Courtesy Hold
Kenneth Hart, 49 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Michael Bender, 30 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Levi Wirtala, 42 - Failure to Comply
Amanda SixFeathers, 34 - County Warrant/Hold X3, Failure to Comply
Ronald Beverly, 27 - Criminal Trespass, Property Destruction: $1,000 or More, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Sean McIntosh, 24 - Serve Jail Time
Wyoming Highway Patrol Caution Drivers on Hwy 89
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media
College National Finals Rodeo-Saturday
Gallery Credit: Frank Gambino