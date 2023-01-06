Natrona County Arrest Log (1/5/23 – 1/6/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jason Cook, 47 -- Regulation solicitation - roadways and median, take controlled substance or liquid into jail, possession of a controlled substance - Schedule IV.

Ruby Higgins, 18 -- Fail to appear, controlled substance possession.

Scott Jackson, 31 -- Driving while license suspended/revoked, insurance violation - no current liability, registration of motor vehicle.

Dennis Lawrence, 31 -- Criminal bench warrant, shoplifting.

Bradley Ledger, 32 -- Fail to comply, criminal warrant.

Ian Lembke, 34 -- Criminal bench warrant.

Garrett McKinzie 36 -- Fail to comply.

Laurence Olson, 25 -- Fail to appear, fail to comply.

Joshua Pierce, 42 -- County warrant/hold for agency.

Tiffany Quiroz, 36 -- Criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Cameron Sloniker, 32 -- Driving while license suspended/revoked, county warrant/hold for agency.

Michael Stevenson, 54 -- Criminal bench warrant.

Eric Terrell, 39 -- County warrant/hold for agency.

Michael Widick, 29 -- County warrant/hold for agency.

Lanny Wilson, 26 -- Disturbing the peace, open container - possess/dispense in open.

