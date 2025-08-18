Natrona County Arrest Log (08/15/25 – 08/18/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Yoda Sage, 36 - Failure to Appear
Alexis Littlethunder, 21 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Daniel Potter, 31 - Serve Jail Time
Ramon Pacheco, 51 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply
Skyian Janeaux, 22 - Flee or Attempt to Elude, Reckless Endagerment, DUI: Alcohol, Reckless Driving
Clark Jones, 69 - Failure to Comply
Nicholas Malone, 33 - Possession Controlled Substane - SCH V, Hold Probation and Parole
Adan Rivera-Oviedo 43 - Immigration Hold
Talcon Patik, 47 - Driving without Interlock
Lawrence Bruguier, 22 - Property Destruction - $1,000 or More, Public Intoxication, Weapons - Throwing of Stones and Other Missiles, Breach of Peace
Kaleb Cantu, 27 - Serve Jail Time
Taylor Hendrickson, 27 - Serve Jail Time
Micheal Crow, 40 - Criminal Warrant, Public Intoxication
Kurtis Trujillo, 29 - Public Intoxication
Brianna Brafford, 38 - Criminal Warrant
Jessika Arellano, 25 - Failure to Comply
