Natrona County Arrest Log (08/15/25 – 08/18/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Yoda Sage, 36 - Failure to Appear

Alexis Littlethunder, 21 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Daniel Potter, 31 - Serve Jail Time

Ramon Pacheco, 51 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply

Skyian Janeaux, 22 - Flee or Attempt to Elude, Reckless Endagerment, DUI: Alcohol, Reckless Driving

Clark Jones, 69 - Failure to Comply

Nicholas Malone, 33 - Possession Controlled Substane - SCH V, Hold Probation and Parole

Adan Rivera-Oviedo 43 - Immigration Hold

Talcon Patik, 47 - Driving without Interlock

Lawrence Bruguier, 22 - Property Destruction - $1,000 or More, Public Intoxication, Weapons - Throwing of Stones and Other Missiles, Breach of Peace

Kaleb Cantu, 27 - Serve Jail Time

Taylor Hendrickson, 27 - Serve Jail Time

Micheal Crow, 40 - Criminal Warrant, Public Intoxication

Kurtis Trujillo, 29 - Public Intoxication

Brianna Brafford, 38 - Criminal Warrant

Jessika Arellano, 25 - Failure to Comply

