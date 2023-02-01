Natrona County Arrest Log (1/30/23 – 2/1/23 )

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Alexzander Campbell, 29 -- Criminal warrant.

Trevor Cecchettini, 49 -- Driving while under the influence, possession of a controlled substance.

Lucia Conner, 18 -- Domestic battery - first offense, possession of a controlled substance - 3 ounces or less.

Clifford Custard, 46 -- Public intoxication.

Eric Eberhardt, 50 -- Drive without interlock device - first offense, valid driver's license, driving under the influence - alcohol - greater than 0.08% - fourth offense within 10 years.

Keaton Foster, 25 -- Burglary - building, possess burglar's tools, conspire to commit felony.

Terrance Fullerton, 25 -- Burglary - building, possess burglar's tools, conspire to commit felony.

Adan Gonzalez, 29 -- Serve jail time.

Joshua Hannant, 26 -- Driving while under the influence.

Kristina Hudson, 45 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Robert Kowaleski, 36 -- Public intoxication, open container - possess/dispense in open.

Ashley Moyte, 31 -- Trespassing.

Amber Salinas, 34 -- Criminal warrant.

Stanley Seivewright, 62 -- Fail to appear.

Donald Smith, 59 -- Public intoxication.

Charlette Whiteman Bearing, 45 -- Hold for probation and parole.

