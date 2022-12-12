Natrona County Arrest Log (12/9/22 – 12/11/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Cesario Ardon-Lazaro, 43 -- Immigration hold.

Steven Birgenheier, 50 -- Domestic battery - first offense.

Laum Brehmer, 42 -- Public intoxication, open container.

Alfred Brown, 57 -- Fail to appear.

Alva Brown, 47 -- Possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal, possession of a controlled substance - pill or cap, hold for probation and parole, possession of a controlled substance - plant - 3 ounces or less.

Ashley Carabajal, 33 -- Theft - $1,000 or more, possession of a controlled substance - plant - 3 ounces or less, possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal, driving while license cancelled/suspended.

Clarence Crutchfield, 54 -- Driving under the influence - alcohol greater than 0.08% - third offense within 10 years, driving without interlock device - first offense.

Patrick Flores, 46 -- Public intoxication.

Daniel Harris, 54 -- Fail to appear.

Dawn Haworth, 53 -- Driving while under the influence, serve jail time.

Carlos Herrera, 33 -- Domestic battery.

Rikki Holmes-Sanchez, 37 -- Theft - under $1,000, fail to comply.

Brittany Kern, 32 -- Fail to comply, county warrant/hold for agency.

Shandell Lopez, 31 -- County warrant/hold for agency.

Talon Mayer, 28 -- Interfere with emergency calls.

Andy Mireles, 30 -- Fail to comply.

Tomi Monear, 37 -- Serve jail time.

Lonn Porter, 57 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Zayne Ritzman, 25 -- Fail to appear, resisting arrest, registration of motor vehicle, insurance violation - no current liability.

Donald Smith, 59 -- Public intoxication.

Raymond Thibodeau, 48 -- Fail to appear.

Rodney Vogelsang, 53 -- Driving under the influence - alcohol 0.08% or more, driving while license cancelled/suspended, compulsory auto insurance - first offense, annual certification of registration.

Trenton Williamson, 18 -- Fail to appear, driving while under the influence - first or second offense, resisting arrest, careless driving, open container - possess/consume in a vehicle, insurance violation - no current liability.

Thomas Willson, 53 -- Fail to comply.

