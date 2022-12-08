Natrona County Arrest Log (12/7/22 – 12/8/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Laum Brehmer, 42 -- Public intoxication.

Delight Brown, 43 -- Interference with a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Kearra Brown, 19 -- Possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Marcus Brown, 44 -- Public intoxication.

Nola Dresser, 19 -- Liquor law - minor consumes alcohol.

Marylee Friday, 20 -- Criminal warrant, liquor law - minor consumes alcohol, fail to appear.

David Gray, 33 -- Possession of a controlled substance - LSD, interference with a peace officer, criminal bench warrant, sex offender - fail to change registration.

Cory Kimbley, 36 -- Domestic battery - first offense.

Ronald Lewis, 60 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Laurence Olson, 25 -- Possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal, criminal warrant.

Joshua Pennington, 40 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Julian Salazar, 19 -- Fail to appear (x2).

Juan Salazar-Rosales, 28 -- Federal ICE detainer.

James Skinner, 37 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Uver Valle-Hernandez, 29 -- Hold for other agency.

