Natrona County Arrest Log (1/25/23 – 1/26/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Weston Barnes, 35 -- Driving under the influence: alcohol - more than 0.08% - fourth offense within 10 years, driving without interlock device - second offense, driving while license suspended - second offense, possession of a controlled substance - pill or cap.

Michael Bowden, 31 -- Fail to comply, possession of a controlled substance: plant - 3 ounces or less, possession of a controlled substance: powder or crystal, domestic battery - first offense.

Jessica Burger, 35 -- Fail to comply.

Angelina Caballero, 26 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Brandy Cook, 36 -- Conspire to commit a misdemeanor, theft - under $1,000.

Derek Duarle-Orellana, 32 -- Driver's license - valid and endorsements, insurance violation - no current liability, immigration hold.

Joseph Gallagher, 50 -- Marijuana - possession, open container of alcohol in a moving vehicle - first offense.

Jorge Gonzales-Vaquera, 45 -- Immigration hold.

Priscilla Gould, 19 -- County warrant/hold for agency.

Ryan Harkins, 42 -- Contract hold.

Sage Hoffman, 31 -- Driving while under the influence, possession of a controlled substance.

Timothy Jones-Miller, 34 -- Fail to register as a sex offender - first offense.

Isiaha Moore, 34 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Dusten Overgard, 45 -- Fail to appear.

Tabitha Lynn Overgard, 46 -- Fail to appear.

Samantha Pauley, 37 -- Serve jail time.

As'sher Pettry, 21 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Randi Phelps, 33 -- Domestic battery - first offense.

James Pope, 39 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Daniel Redmond, 69 -- Serve jail time.

Carl Rogers, 49 -- Public intoxication, open container - possess/dispense in open.

Steven Scates, 27 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Sandra Staub, 62 -- Driving under the influence: alcohol - 0.08% or more, interference with a peace officer.

Nichole Williamson, 40 -- Possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal, conspire to commit a misdemeanor, theft - under $1,000.

Wyoming Highway Patrol Educates Truckers About Truckers Against Trafficking