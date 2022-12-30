Natrona County Arrest Log (12/29/22 – 12/30/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Cristipher Bramlett, 26, burglary - building.

Jennifer Carey, 38 -- District Court bench warrant.

Amber Carson, 32 -- Hold for probation and parole, possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Bryce Erdman, 25 -- Serve jail time.

Thomas Glenn, 62 -- Possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal, open container of alcohol/moving vehicle - first offense, take controlled substance or liquid into jail.

Alton Gober, 36 -- Driving under the influence - alcohol 0.8% or more.

Zachary Hodgins, 33 -- Resisting arrest, fail to appear.

Eric Leach, 33 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Luis Martinez Garcia, 36 -- Immigration hold.

Cynthia Pitt, 49 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Sean Robertson, 54 -- Driving under the influence - alcohol 0.08% or more.

Alicia Sanders, 22 -- Possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Dalicia Sanders, 33 -- Criminal warrant.

Daniel Teel, 45 -- Possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Christopher Tyndall, 47 -- Possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal, fail to provide proof of liability insurance, no registration and improper display.

Joseph Vest, 32 -- Hold for Casper Re-entry Center.

William Watson, 32 -- Fail to comply.

Guy in the Chair: A Look Inside the Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center For the Casper Police Department and every other first responder agency, there is the Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center. They are this town's 'Guy in the Chair,' taking calls, directing traffic and, quite literally, saving lives.