Natrona County Arrest Log (12/28/22 – 12/29/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Wanita Benton, 50 -- Disturbing the peace.

Joshua Case, 39 -- Hold for probation and parole, fail to comply.

Jeremy Caster, 28 -- Serve jail time.

Ethan Chapman, 31 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Tyler Fraser, 18 -- Possession of a controlled substance - plant - 3 ounces or less, possession of a controlled substance - LSD, possession of a controlled narcotic substance - Schedule I or II.

Kayla Fuller, 26 -- Driving while license suspended/revoked.

Caiden Gangwish, 18 -- Criminal warrant, stop sign, compulsory auto insurance - first offense, under 18 possession/use of tobacco - first offense, possess controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Christopher Hicks, 34 -- Trespassing, possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Kevin Johnson, 47 -- Possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal, manufacture or deliver methamphetamine or narcotic controlled substance.

Alexis McCafferty, 23 -- Fail to comply.

Donald McIntosh, 37 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Roxanne McMurray, 35 -- Serve jail time.

Jonathan Nall, 55 -- Public intoxication, resisting arrest.

Tyler Packard, 25 -- Fail to appear.

Kimberly Proudfoot, 31 -- Fail to comply (x2), criminal warrant.

Konnor Rollison, 27 -- Driving while under the influence.

Henry Santos, 27 -- Criminal warrant.

Malachy Springer, 19 -- Criminal warrant.

Guy in the Chair: A Look Inside the Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center For the Casper Police Department and every other first responder agency, there is the Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center. They are this town's 'Guy in the Chair,' taking calls, directing traffic and, quite literally, saving lives.