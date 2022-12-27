Natrona County Arrest Log (12/23/22 – 12/27/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Hunter Ammons, 28 -- Interference with a peace officer, breach of peace.

Larry Atwood, 57 -- Criminal warrant.

Joshua Baughcum, 30 -- Criminal warrant.

Alicia Cantlon, 44 -- Assault and battery.

Tristin Carter, 21 -- Breach of peace.

Robin Collins, 43 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Christina Counts, 38 -- Fail to appear.

Dawaney Douglas, 18 -- Domestic battery - first offense, interference with a peace officer.

Stirling Foster, 23 -- County warrant/hold for agency.

Serena Garduno, 43 -- Fail to appear.

James Haga, 25 -- Serve jail time.

Christopher Hall, 41 -- Fail to comply, fail to appear.

Daniel Harris, 54 -- Public intoxication.

Anthony Holbrook, 18 -- Vehicle superintendents speed zone, careless driving - first offense, drive while license canceled/suspended, compulsory auto insurance - first offense, seat belt - driver.

Janelle Hunt, 33 -- Criminal warrant.

Lucas Medina, 38 -- Possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal, drive while license suspended - second offense, compulsory auto insurance - second offense, drive without interlock device - second offense, window tint violation.

Rhonda Miller, 53 -- Too fast for conditions, insurance violation - no current liability, driver's license - valid and endorsements, leave the scene of an accident.

Thomas Pedersen, 40 -- Fail to appear, criminal warrant.

Tiffany Quiroz, 36 -- Criminal warrant, possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Ryan Ranes, 44 -- Domestic battery - first offense, battery.

Randa Reed, 24 -- Domestic battery - first offense.

James Schmidt, 29 -- Shoplifting.

Francisco Sosa, 27 -- Fail to comply.

Dale Trembath, 60 -- County warrant/hold for agency.

Ariana Upton, 45 -- Driving under the influence - controlled substance - first offense within 10 years, possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Faith Washakie, 38 -- Hold for Casper Re-entry Center.

Natasha Weir, 24 -- Resisting arrest, public intoxication, spitting in public, assault and battery.

Trevor Wroble, 34 -- Courtesy hold for other agency.

