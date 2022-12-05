Natrona County Arrest Log (12/2/22 – 12/5/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Bradley Allgeier, 52 -- Domestic battery.

Justin Bunney, 48 -- Driving while license suspended.

Dustin Burke, 44 -- Fail to comply, criminal warrant.

Bonnie Corkle, 65 -- Possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Gerardo Corona-Armas, 42 -- Immigration hold.

Paul Desersa, 39 -- Fail to appear.

Katrina Flury, 40 -- Domestic battery - first offense.

Matthew Geis, 49 -- Fail to comply (x2).

John Hall, 60 -- Possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal - methamphetamine, hold for probation and parole.

Ramon Jaramillo, 33 -- Criminal warrant, county warrant/hold for agency.

Stephen Koch, 44 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Adonis Little Dog, 29 -- Drive without interlock device - first offense, driving while license suspended - second offense.

Sherrette Lujan, 46 -- Public intoxication.

Jonathan Lund, 25 -- Driving under the influence - alcohol 0.08% or more, possession of a controlled substance - plant - 3 ounces or less, compulsory auto insurance - first offense.

Elijah Miller, 30 -- Domestic battery - first offense.

Jennifer Myers, 50 -- Fail to appear, criminal warrant.

Steven Oldman, 32 -- Fail to comply, public intoxication.

Damien Pollock, 18 -- Possesion of a controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Devon Shattuck, 33 -- Possession of a controlled substance - pill or cap - 3 grams.

Clarence Sifore, 53 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Rachael Stack, 30 -- Public intoxication, disturbing the peace.

Dominic Toshach, 18 -- Fail to appear.

Kristina Van Vleet, 40 -- Public intoxication, resisting arrest.

