Natrona County Arrest Log (12/20/22 – 12/21/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Eric Brannam, 33 -- District Court bench warrant.

Travis Brimmer, 43 -- Domestic battery - first offense.

Christopher Carlen, 39 -- District Court bench warrant, fail to appear, fail to comply.

Colton Frye, 26 -- District Court bench warrant.

Gabriel Gonzales, 50 -- Fail to comply.

Tristain Heimerl, 32 -- Accessory after the fact - misdemeanor crime.

George Jackson, 25 -- Theft - $1,000 or more, flee or attempt to elude police, interfere with a peace officer, fail to comply, drive while license cancelled/suspended, possess controlled substance - pill or cap, property destruction - $1,000 or more, hold for probation and parole.

Eric Lopez, 54 -- Criminal warrant.

Timmy Lynn, 45 -- Possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Jessica Plunkett, 32 -- Hold for Circuit Court.

Nicholas Wiese, 36 -- Resisting arrest, District Court bench warrant, fail to appear (x2), fail to comply (x2).

Kristofer Wright, 35 -- Criminal warrant, courtesy hold for other agency.

