Natrona County Arrest Log (12/16/22 – 12/18/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Melissa Bjornstad, 43 -- Driving under the influence.

Tyrel Blasingame, 38 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Brandon Caballero, 22 -- County warrant/hold for agency.

Justin Collins, 27 -- Hold for Casper Re-entry Center, escape - felony conviction, hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary.

Joshua Crook, 33 -- Criminal warrant (x2), possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal, possession of a controlled substance - cocaine/crack, hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary, possession of a controlled substance - pill or cap.

James Davidson, 35 -- Possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Catie Eastlund, 25 -- Serving weekends.

Sarah Faust, 45 -- Serve jail time.

Kevin Fulkerson, 39 -- County warrant/hold for agency.

Kayla Fuller, 26 -- Fail to appear.

Naranbaatar Ganbaater, 35 -- Driving while license suspended/revoked, insurance violation - no current liability, registration of motor vehicle.

Dustin Kennedy, 37 -- Resisting arrest.

Zacharakis Kostantino, 35 -- Fail to comply.

Antwan McCray, 32 -- Hold for Casper Re-entry Center, possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.

Darrell McNally, 33 -- Contract hold.

Eric Nechochea, 23 -- Contract hold.

Jose Ovalle-Moreno, 26 -- Driver's license - valid and endorsements, excessive smoke from vehicle.

Juan Quinn, 23 -- Driving under the influence - alcohol - incapable of safely driving, driving vehicle within a single lane.

Korbyn Packard, 22 -- Driving under the influence - alcohol - 0.08% or more.

Zayne Ritzman, 25 -- Possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Israel Rojas, 43 -- National Crime Information Center hit.

Kayla Rowland, 24 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Jason Schwartz, 27 -- Driving while under the influence, hit and run (attended vehicle/ property).

Diamond Selwyn, 21 -- Domestic battery - first offense.

Beau Spain, 46 -- Contract hold.

Jerimiah White, 33 -- Possession of a controlled substance - liquid - 0.3 grams, fail to comply.

Guy in the Chair: A Look Inside the Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center For the Casper Police Department and every other first responder agency, there is the Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center. They are this town's 'Guy in the Chair,' taking calls, directing traffic and, quite literally, saving lives.