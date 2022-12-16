Natrona County Arrest Log (12/15/22 – 12/16/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Michael Abeyta, 44 -- Courtesy hold for other agency.

Nicolas Bell, 21 -- Courtesy hold for other agency.

Steven Bledsoe, 47 -- Contract hold.

Christipher Bramlett, 26 -- Tresspassing, open container - sold from drive-up window.

Daniel Culp, 33 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Matthew Geis, 49 -- County warrant/hold for agency, take controlled substance or liquid into jail, possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Christopher Hicks, 34 -- Marijuana possession, petit larceny (up to $20).

Charles Hullinger, 42 -- Criminal warrant.

Christopher Lawrence, 30 -- Convicted felon in possession of a firearm, open container of alcohol in moving vehicle - first offense, possession of a controlled substance - liquid - 0.3 gram.

Shaina McCarthy, 28 -- District Court bench warrant, fail to appear (x2), criminal warrant.

Nicholas McCord, 36 -- Public intoxication.

Tawna McMurray, 43 -- Contract hold.

George Nitchman, 50 -- Contract hold.

Bradley Romero, 31 -- Fail to appear.

Daniel Thompson, 20 -- Fail to appear.

Brenden Westbrook, 28 -- Public intoxication.

Guy in the Chair: A Look Inside the Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center For the Casper Police Department and every other first responder agency, there is the Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center. They are this town's 'Guy in the Chair,' taking calls, directing traffic and, quite literally, saving lives.