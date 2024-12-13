Natrona County Arrest Log (12/12/24 – 12/13/24)

Casper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Mikhail Wilhelm, 38 - DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Within), Careless Driving, Improper Lane USage

Michael Kobernick, 56 - District Court Bench Warrant

Merissa Apodaca, 21 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply

Herbert Wheeler, 37 - Public Intoxication

Cherica Apodaca, 44 - Criminal Bench Warrant

Micheal Jimenez, 43 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Keaton Todd, 34 - Property Destruction Under $1,000

Percy O'Conner, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Tyler Schneible, 31 - Serve Jail Time

Eric Heidekrueger, 41 - NCIC Hit

Donald Smith, 61 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Kristy Tso, 29 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Thomas Brown, 53 - Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container

Ashley Moyte, 33 - Failure to Appear, Disturbing the Peace

Richard Morales, 61 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Christina Counts, 40 - Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Reckless Driving, Careless Driving

Cheryl Piper, 23 - Failure to Appear

NCHS Student Artwork Represents Wyoming for National Tree Lighting Ceremony December 2024 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media