Natrona County Arrest Log (12/12/24 – 12/13/24)
Casper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Mikhail Wilhelm, 38 - DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Within), Careless Driving, Improper Lane USage
Michael Kobernick, 56 - District Court Bench Warrant
Merissa Apodaca, 21 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply
Herbert Wheeler, 37 - Public Intoxication
Cherica Apodaca, 44 - Criminal Bench Warrant
Micheal Jimenez, 43 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Keaton Todd, 34 - Property Destruction Under $1,000
Percy O'Conner, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Tyler Schneible, 31 - Serve Jail Time
Eric Heidekrueger, 41 - NCIC Hit
Donald Smith, 61 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
Kristy Tso, 29 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
Thomas Brown, 53 - Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container
Ashley Moyte, 33 - Failure to Appear, Disturbing the Peace
Richard Morales, 61 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
Christina Counts, 40 - Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Reckless Driving, Careless Driving
Cheryl Piper, 23 - Failure to Appear
