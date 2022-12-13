Natrona County Arrest Log (12/12/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Anacin Belving, 33 -- Fail to comply.

Adam Bigham, 32 -- Hold for CAC.

Arvin Felter, 31 -- Contract hold.

Garrett Geis, 28 -- Fail to comply, possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Deanna Hammrich, 51 -- Serve jail time.

Paul Harnetty, 52 -- Hold for District Court, hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary.

Michael Herman, 64 -- Fail to comply.

Bradford Holt, 47 -- Fail to comply.

Melody Jensen, 46 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Timmy Lynn, 45 -- Fail to register as a sex offender.

Kimberly Martin, 39 -- Public intoxication.

Tristan Miskimins, 26 -- Serve jail time.

Terra Nevins, 32 -- Criminal warrant.

Duey Palmer, 20 -- Hold for probation and parole, possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Adam Voight, 38 -- Driving while license is cancelled/suspended, interference with a peace officer, perjury.

