Natrona County Arrest Log (1/19/23 – 1/20/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Brett Dunning, 33 -- Fail to appear.

Rebecca Green, 24 -- Fail to comply (x2), hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary.

Brandon Johnson, 26 -- Fail to comply.

Cory Kimbley, 36 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Robert Kowaleski, 36 -- Terroristic threats.

Devin Mackay, 28 -- Walk along roadway when sidewalk provided, controlled substance possession, interference with a peace officer.

Weston Mason, 31 -- Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary.

Paul Ooka, 62 -- District Court bench warrant.

Floyd Penman, 53 -- Fail to comply.

Ciara Phames, 22 -- Courtesy hold for other agency.

Ronald Shoemaker, 42 -- Hold for other agency.

Autumn Smith, 28 -- Fail to comply.

Donald Smith, 59 -- Public intoxication.

Sean Taggart, 48 -- Driving while under the influence.

Ian Treloar, 30 -- Driving while under the influence.

