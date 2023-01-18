Natrona County Arrest Log (1/17/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jeffrey Alcala, 52 -- Serve jail time.

Ismael Cisneros-Gutierrez, 66 -- Immigration hold.

Kelly Labounta, 27 -- Driving while under the influence - first or second offense in 10 years, run red light, insurance violation - no current liability, open container - possess/consume.

Matthew Matney, 35 -- Possession of a controlled substance - liquid - 0.3 grams, domestic battery - first offense.

Samuel Miller, 34 -- Serve jail time.

Kavan Peppersack, 22 -- Driving while under the influence - first or second offense within 10 years, insurance violation - no current liability, fail to comply.

Guy in the Chair: A Look Inside the Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center For the Casper Police Department and every other first responder agency, there is the Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center. They are this town's 'Guy in the Chair,' taking calls, directing traffic and, quite literally, saving lives.