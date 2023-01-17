Natrona County Arrest Log (1/13/23 – 1/16/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Bradyn Archuletta, 23 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Rusty Beeson, 45 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Steven Bledsoe, 47 -- Courtesy hold for other agency.

Norberto Botello, 41 -- Theft - $1,000 or more, theft - under $1,000.

Lieff Boykin, 26 -- Driving while under the influence.

Michael Brown, 33 -- Possession of a controlled substance - pill or cap, possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal, fail to comply.

Paden Carroll, 29 -- Driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension.

Trevor Cecchettini, 49 -- Fail to appear (x2).

Blake Creekmore, 28 -- Possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal, hold for probation and parole.

Angela Dax, 64 -- Fail to comply, fail to appear.

Brian Farmer, 54 -- Camping restricted in the city, marijuana - possession.

Sterling Fillingham, 57 -- Driving under the influence - alcohol - 0.08% or more, open container of alcohol in a moving vehicle - first offense, vehicle - registration/driver's license.

Leroy Fletcher, 33 -- Right of way for emergency vehicle, drive while license suspended/canceled, tail lights.

Zachary Futrell, 20 -- Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary.

Serena Garduno, 43 -- Fail to appear.

Alton Gober, 36 -- Driving while under the influence.

Austin Greer, 24 -- Fail to comply, possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal, interference with a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance - plant - 3 ounces or less.

Benjamin Griffith, 54 -- Driving while license suspended/revoked, registration of motor vehicle, fail to appear.

Chase Harris, 24 -- Courtesy hold for other agency.

Cole Herrick, 39 -- Contract hold.

Zoey Hicks, 34 -- Fail to comply.

Timothy Jones-Miller, 34 -- Criminal warrant, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Zackariah Keller, 29 -- Marijuana - possession, insurance violation - no current liability, criminal warrant.

Matthew Kirchnavy, 34 -- Criminal warrant.

Sherette Lujan, 46 -- Open container - possess/dispense in open, urinating or defecating in public, public intoxication.

Robert Mark, 24 -- Driving under the influence - alcohol - 0.08% or more, drive while license canceled/suspended, drive without interlock device - first offense.

Justin Martens, 44 - County warrant/hold for agency, insurance violation - no current liability, driving while license suspension/revoked, registration of motor vehicle.

Amber Miller, 35 -- Fail to appear, fail to comply (x2).

Richard Morales, 59 -- Public intoxication.

Robert Russ, 41 -- Driving under the influence - alcohol - =to> 0.08% - first offense in 10 years.

Darren Shakespeare, 19 -- Contract hold.

Matthew Shaw, 33 -- County warrant/hold for agency (x2).

Jenifer Sorenson, 49 -- Serving weekends.

Ronald Warner, 57 -- Open container - possess/dispense, public intoxication.

Austin Woodley, 30 -- Driving under the influence - alcohol - 0.08% or more.

