Natrona County Arrest Log (11/30/22 – 12/1/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Kristina Behan, 39 -- County warrant/hold for agency.

Zachary Clark, 33 -- Drive while license cancelled/suspended, fail to appear (x2).

Cody Galloway, 22 -- Serve jail time.

Naomi Geisner, 18 -- Driving while under the influence (first or second offense in 10 years), possession - marijuana, liquor law, minor in possession.

Amanda Guthrie, 43 -- County warrant/hold for agency.

Sherette Lujan, 46 -- Public intoxication, open container - possess/dispense.

Ralph Miller, 64 -- County warrant/hold for agency (x4).

Sarah Sjol, 35 -- Fail to comply.

Justice Weber, 21 -- Fail to appear.

Jon Werner, 56 -- Fail to comply.

Lanny Wilson, 26 -- Trespassing.

Ana Ybarra, 31 -- Fail to comply.

Mohamed Zidan, 24 -- Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary.

