NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG (11/27/23 – 11/28/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Daniel Givens, 38 - Driving Under the Influence, Interference, Failure to appear

Andrew Oglietti, 38 - Failure to appear

Ashton Crow, 18 - Domestic battery - first offense

Shakeyah Brown, 43 - Possession controlled substance - powder or crystal, Criminal warrant

Jennifer Kruger, 45 - Trespassing

Deangela Picek, 31 - Criminal warrant, County warrant/Hold for agency, Possession controlled substance - plant, Possession of controlled substance - pill or cap