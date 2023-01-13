Natrona County Arrest Log (1/12/23 – 1/13/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Johnny Alegria, 54 -- Fail to comply.

Louis Allen, 45 -- Possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Shane Day, 30 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Amanda Decker, 37 -- Driving while under the influence - first or second offense within 10 years.

Levi Franklin, 28 -- Traffic control signals, reckless driving, flee or attempt to elude police, valid driver's license, property destruction - $1,000 or more, failure to provide proof of liability insurance.

Jeremy Jensen, 46 -- Courtesy hold for other agency.

Zacharakis Kostantino, 35 -- Fail to appear (x2).

Ross Lopez, 38 -- Serve jail time.

Nicholas Mathill, 29 -- Serve jail time.

Shawna Metzger, 30 -- Fail to appear.

Stephanie Patterson, 34 -- Courtesy hold for other agency.

Kristofer Wittman, 30 -- Courtesy hold for other agency.

