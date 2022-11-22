Natrona County Arrest Log (11/21/22 – 11/22/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Heather Gilbert -- Serve jail time.

Joshua Glasspoole -- District Court bench warrant.

Derrick Jonas -- Trespassing.

Harmony Lehmbeck -- Driving under the influence - alcohol 0.08% or more.

Glenn Logan -- Driving under the influence - alcohol 0.08% or more, valid driver's license.

Xavier Lozano -- Fail to appear.

Joshua Mullin -- District Court bench warrant.

Chad Mulloy -- Hold for probation and parole.

Mikel Rice -- Fail to appear.

Clarence Sifore -- Hold for probation and parole.

Jaidee St John -- Criminal warrant.

Teresa Sun Rhodes -- Fail to comply.

Sierra White -- Criminal warrant.

Tikae Willson -- Fail to appear, unlawfully wearing or carrying a conceal ..., possession of a controlled substance - pill or cap, no registration and improper display, compulsory auto insurance (first offense).

Donald Young -- Driving while license suspended/revoked, insurance violation - no current liability.

