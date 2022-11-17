Natrona County Arrest Log (11/16/22 – 11/17/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jordan Alegria -- Fail to comply.

Diane Basker -- Courtesy hold for other agency.

James Basker -- Courtesy hold for other agency.

Kelly Brucker -- Courtesy hold for other agency.

Justin Bunney -- Driving while license suspended/revoked, insurance violation - no current liability,

Benjamin Croley -- Contract hold.

Mason Cureton -- Fail to comply.

James Davidson -- Breach of peace, use controlled substance - Schedule I, II or III.

Billy Martin -- Accessory after the face - felony crime, possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Pradith Pongpun -- Immigration hold.

Bryson Reed -- Fail to appear, bond revocation.

Anthony Russell -- Driving while under the influence (first or second offense), open container - possess/consume.

Kazell Wallace -- Hold for CAC, take contraband into a penal facility.

