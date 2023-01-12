Natrona County Arrest Log (1/11/23 – 1/12/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Tyler Barker, 27 -- Serve jail time.

Christopher Carlen, 39 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Daniel Collins, 46 -- Driving under the influence - controlled substance - first offense within 10 years, speed too fast for conditions, interference with a peace officer.

Jakob Dimick, 21 -- Fail to appear (x2).

Ronald Gay, 68 -- Possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Benjamin Johnson, 21 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Celia Kinion, 27 -- Fail to appear.

Christopher Krack, 39 -- Fail to appear, hold for probation and parole.

Alexa Lafferty, 20 -- Hold for probation and parole, fail to comply.

Kenneth Latham, 23 -- Criminal warrant, fail to appear.

Paul Miller, 32 -- Resisting arrest.

Richard Morales, 59 -- Public intoxication.

Chayanne Vasquez, 36 -- Driving under the influence - alcohol 0.08% or more.

Ezra Wallace, 45 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Paul Wilson, 56 -- Shoplifting (x3), trespassing.

