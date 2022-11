Natrona County Arrest Log (10/31/22 – 11/1/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Kevin Acosta Morales -- Hold for probation and parole.

Jason Cane -- Manufacture or deliver methamphetamine or narcotic controlled substance, manufacture or deliver controlled substance - Schedule I, II (x2).

Kyle Hylton -- Public intoxication, resisting arrest/interference.

Luis Morales -- Courtesy hold for other agency.

Randy Overman -- Fail to comply, criminal warrant.

Kevin Skaj -- Criminal warrant, county warrant/hold for agency.

Kristy Tso -- Public intoxication, resisting arrest - willfully resist, hold for probation and parole.

Colter Watsabaugh -- District Court bench warrant.

Glenn Weir -- Hold for probation and parole.

Kostantino Zacharakis -- Driving while license suspended/revoked.

