Natrona County Arrest Log (10/28/22 – 10/31/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Megan Aamold -- Domestic battery - first offense.

Michael Ayala -- Driving under the influence - 0.08% or more, interference with a peace officer, traffic control signals.

Alexis Burns -- Domestic battery - first offense.

Corey Coriddi -- Fail to comply.

Brandon Debyah -- District Court bench warrant.

Elijah Dobbins -- Public intoxication, minor in possession of alcohol.

Terran Gallegos -- Driving while under the influence (first or second offense), open container - possess, consume in a vehicle, resisting arrest/interference.

Burl Geis -- Hold for probation and parole.

Thomas Gless -- Possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Thomas Glenn -- possession of a controlled substance - plant - 3 ounces or less, District Court bench warrant.

Daniel Horkan -- National Crime Information Center hit.

Timothy Houck -- Serve jail time.

Gideon Jackson -- Under 21 - possession of alcohol.

Devin Mackay -- Fail to appear.

Ronald Manuelito -- Hold for probation and parole.

Marlon Marshall -- Fail to comply, driving under suspension, vehicle registration, no insurance.

Patrick Ngambi -- Driving while under the influence (first or second offense), insurance violation - no current liability, liquor law - minor purchases alcohol, resisting arrest/interference.

Laurence Olson -- Fail to appear, fail to comply.

Justin Pedersen -- Possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Bud Perry -- National Crime Information Center hit, public intoxication, resisting arrest/interference.

Danney Pollock -- Hold for probation and parole.

Nicole Russell -- Manufacture or deliver a controlled substance - Schedule I, II.

Ryan Russell -- Drive while license cancelled/suspended, possession of a controlled substance - Schedule IV.

Daniel Thompson -- Fail to appear.

Brittney Tichener -- Domestic battery - first offense.

Gwen Timm -- Fail to appear (2x), District Court bench warrant.

Riley Williamson -- Possession of a controlled substance - cocaine/crack, possession of a controlled substance - plant - 3 ounces or less, permit house parties with minors present.

Jaden Wilson-Derby -- Fail to appear.

Gustave Yellowhair -- Courtesy hold for other agency.

