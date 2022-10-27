Natrona County Arrest Log (10/26/22 – 10/27/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Dawn Addison -- County warrant/hold for agency.

Staci Barrera -- Burglary - vehicle, conspire to commit felony.

Hank Coffee -- Camping restricted in the city.

Kyle Gilliam -- Fail to appear, fail to comply.

Trey Iasalle -- Courtesy hold for other agency.

Scott Jackson -- County warrant/hold for agency.

Stephanie Lee -- Driving under the influence -- 0.08% or more.

William Lenoir -- Courtesy hold for other agency.

Latoya Lewis -- Public intoxication prohibited, trespassing, open container/dispense in open, property damage - injuring/defacing/destroying.

Timmy Lynn -- Serve jail time.

Michael Malloy -- Fail to comply.

Talcon Patik -- Public intoxication prohibited.

Deangela Picek -- Fail to appear (x2).

Draven Stanton Gamotis -- Domestic assault - first offense, false imprisonment, property destruction under $1,000.

Patrick Story -- Hold for probation and parole.

John Thellmann -- Fail to appear, manufacture or deliver methamphetamine or narcotic controlled substance.

Nathan Vollan -- Public intoxication prohibited.

Guy in the Chair: A Look Inside the Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center For the Casper Police Department and every other first responder agency, there is the Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center. They are this town's 'Guy in the Chair,' taking calls, directing traffic and, quite literally, saving lives.