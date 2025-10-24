Natrona County Arrest Log (10/23/25 – 10/24/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Samantha Pauley, 40 - Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply, Criminal Bench Warrant, Serve Jail Time
Paige Logan, 21 - Courtesy Hold
Eutimia Balderas-Azuara, 55 - Immigration Hold
Jhordy Chcuo Quispe, 20 - Immigration Hold
Sean Day, 48 - Serve Jail Time
Faith Miller, 26 - DWUI (1st offense or 2nd offense w/i), Leave the Scene of an Accident, Insurance Violation