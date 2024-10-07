NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG (10/04/24 – 10/07/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Justin Carpenter, 39 - Serve Jail Time

Daniel Purdin-killa, 33 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Steve Knox, 54 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Public Intoxication

Lawrence Chavez, 52 - Serve Jail Time

Isaiah Montiano Like, 26 - Failure to Appear, Interference, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant, Criminal Trespass

Kayla Riley, 30 - Failure to Comply, Marijuana-Possesssion

Robin Noriega, 41 - Serving Weekends

Clifford Custard, 48 - Public Intoxication

Thomas Brown, 53 - Public Intoxication

Donald Smith, 61 - Public Intoxication, Open Container/Dispense in Open

Skyler McClure, 31 - Burglary

Melissa Mayo Michalov, 40 - Serve Jail Time

Jeremy Tsinigine, 38 - Public Intoxication, Failure to Comply

Tristan Cochran, 25 - False Imprisonment, Reckless Endangering

Antonio Sanchez, 62 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Charles Frye, 34 - Failure to Comply, Driving While License Suspended

Nicole Naslund, 29 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Alicia Turner, 34 - Criminal Warrant

Kristen Smith, 33 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Ajay Kennedy, 23 - Driving While Under the Influence

William Fowler, 43 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Glen Zeringue, 28 - Driving Under the Influence .08% or More, Driving Wile License Cancelled