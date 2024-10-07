NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG (10/04/24 – 10/07/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Justin Carpenter, 39 - Serve Jail Time
Daniel Purdin-killa, 33 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Steve Knox, 54 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Public Intoxication
Lawrence Chavez, 52 - Serve Jail Time
Isaiah Montiano Like, 26 - Failure to Appear, Interference, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant, Criminal Trespass
Kayla Riley, 30 - Failure to Comply, Marijuana-Possesssion
Robin Noriega, 41 - Serving Weekends
Clifford Custard, 48 - Public Intoxication
Thomas Brown, 53 - Public Intoxication
Donald Smith, 61 - Public Intoxication, Open Container/Dispense in Open
Skyler McClure, 31 - Burglary
Melissa Mayo Michalov, 40 - Serve Jail Time
Jeremy Tsinigine, 38 - Public Intoxication, Failure to Comply
Tristan Cochran, 25 - False Imprisonment, Reckless Endangering
Antonio Sanchez, 62 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
Charles Frye, 34 - Failure to Comply, Driving While License Suspended
Nicole Naslund, 29 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Alicia Turner, 34 - Criminal Warrant
Kristen Smith, 33 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
Ajay Kennedy, 23 - Driving While Under the Influence
William Fowler, 43 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
Glen Zeringue, 28 - Driving Under the Influence .08% or More, Driving Wile License Cancelled
