Natrona County Arrest Log (09/23/25 – 09/25/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Santiago Cabrera Ascanio, 24 - Aggravated Assault & Battery, Reckless Driving, Domestic Battery - 1st, Immigration, Reckless Endangering
Jose Lorona-Celaya, 39 - Immigration
Shadow Ray, 28 - Driving While License Cancelled, Compulsory Auto Insurance, Flee or Attempt to Elude, Reckless Driving, Traffic Control Signal, Exceed 30 MPH in Urban District, Interference
Terrance Griffitts, 45 - District Court Bench Warrant
Ashlee Wirtala, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole
William Fowler, 44 - Driving While License Revoked.
Eddy Fernandez, 51 - Fail to Appear
Brent Morin, 47 - County Warrant/Hold, Possession SCH I, II, or III
Antonio Johnson, 37 - District Court Bench Warrant, Possession - Powder or Crystal, Plant
Nia Washington, 31 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Plant
Gideon Jackson, 21 - Possession - Powder or Crystal, Plant
Tammy Barnes, 54 - Possession - Plant
Kenneth Dimberg, 56 - Possession - Plant, Powder or Crystal
Jenterece Watkins, 56 - POssession - Fail to Comply
Deborah King, 51 - Civil Bench Warrant
Nicole Nasland, 30 - Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply, Criminal Warrant
Miriam Klein, 28 - Fail to Appear
Kelsey Eagle Road, 27 - Fail to Appear
Liliana Marquez, 18 - Domestic Battery - 1st, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck
Wyoming Honor Farm Wild Horse Program
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media
Casper Policewomen Make up 18% of City's Sworn Officers
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media
DCI List of Missing Persons from Casper
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media